Pakistan to continue LNG import from Qatar/’IP’ under sanctions

Islamabad

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that gas agreement with Qatar will be continued despite recent diplomatic rift between the Persian Gulf state and some other Arab countries.

Talking to a private television channel, the Minister said that Pakistan LNG contract with Qatar is a commercial project and since no sanctions have been imposed on Qatar by the United Nations, Pakistan and Qatar were bound to abide by the agreement.

Qatar and Pakistan last year signed a $16 billion agreement, under which Qatar’s Liquefied Gas Company will sell LNG during 2016-2031 to the state-run Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that right now Pakistan is importing 2.75 million tons of LNG from Qatar per year and in comings months Pakistan’s second LNG terminal would be operational.

Expressing his views on Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline (IP)project, the minister said that sanctions are still affecting the completion of the project.

He added that Pakistani and Iranian authorities are engaged in talks over the project and Iranians do consider our problems regarding implementation of the project.—NNI