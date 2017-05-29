Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

Islamabad

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt, resulting in the loss of 28 precious lives and injuries to 25 others.

Unidentified gunmen on Friday attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt’s southern province of Minya, officials said.

The attack followed a series of church bombings claimed by Islamic State in a campaign of violence against Copts.

“The people and the Government of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured. Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Egypt in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.—NNI