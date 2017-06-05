Pakistan condemns London attack

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the act of terrorism in London and expressed solidarity with Britain and its people.

Six people have been killed and three suspects shot dead by police after the terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, local police said early Sunday.

Police in London say unidentified attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night and stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market area. British authorities have classified the incidents as terrorist attacks.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific act of terrorism in London in which, reportedly, six innocent people have been killed and dozens have sustained injuries,” the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.

“The people and government of Pakistan strongly condemn the terrorist attack and sympathize with the people and the government of the United Kingdom,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.