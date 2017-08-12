Pakistan has come into being to live for ever: Faisal Malik

Special award for Pakistan Observer

Its flag is an extension of green dome of Masjid-e-Nabvi

Amanullah Khan

Karachi Pakistan had come into being with the divine support and blessings of Almighty Allah and Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) while its flag is an extension of the green dome of Masjid-e-Nabvi. We should have an unshakable belief that no power on earth can harm the integrity of the motherland. This was stated by Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer while receiving the special award for the outstanding services of Pakistan Observer for the cause of Pakistan, democracy, journalism and ideology of Pakistan. He also received a shield for noticeable performance of Pakistan Observer under his leadership. It may be noted that Pakistan Observer was the only award winner in the category of Print Media at the Pakistan Excellence Awards 2017 to mark the 70th independence celebration ceremony held in Karachi. Faisal Zahid Malik said that Pakistan was achieved after enormous sacrifices and untiring efforts of the Muslims of the subcontinent under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other elders of the nation. Faisal Malik looked apparently moved while recalling the efforts and services of his illustrious father late Zahid Malik for the cause of Pakistan Ideology, journalism and national integrity. In this respect he wrote a number of books both on Pakistan and religious aspects as well on political issues. In fact it is his untiring efforts which led Pakistan Observer to a status of a national entity and widely read across the country. Faisal Malik dedicated the Special Excellence Award as Pakistan Observer was the only winner of this special award in the print media category to his father late Zahid Malik.his untiring efforts which led Pakistan Observer to a status of a national entity and widely read across the country. Faisal Malik dedicated the Special Excellence Award as Pakistan Observer was the only winner of this special award in the print media category to his father late Zahid Malik. Faisal Malik invited the audience to visit Nazriya-e-Pakistan Council established by his father, the founder editor of Pakistan Observer in Islamabad where an exclusive conference is organized on the Independence day. Speaking on the occasion Syed Sardar Shah, Cultural Minister of Sindh who was the chief guest on the occasion said that organizing such an impressive celebration ceremony to acknowledge the performance of outstanding performance of young leaders is an example set for others to follow. In fact people who serve the nation in any field should be acknowledged in their life as recognition of their efforts after their death makes no sense. He paid glowing tributes to the organizing committee for organizing such an impressive show and gathered a glaxy of young heroes which was not an easy task. He paid special tributes to the efforts of the organizing committee including Hameed Bhutto, Chairman Pakistan Excellence Awards, Iqbal Qureshi, Chief Pattern, Anwar Sangi and Shahnaz Ramzi. Among others prominent on the occasion who received the Pakistan Excellence Awards 2017 were included Sultana Siddiqui, Chairman HUM TV, Mohsin Sheikhani, Chairman ABAD, Cricket legent little master Hanif Mohammad, whose award was received by his son Shoaib Mohammad, renowned writer and poet Ammar Jalil, Dr Abdul Bari, founder Indus Hospital, Tahir A Khan group head News One, Anchor Marium Farhan, Abdullah Sultan GEO News, Nusrat Haris PTV, Neelam Yousaf ARY news, Faisal of Samma TV, Iqbal Qureshi Governor Rotary Club, Asma Iqbal, AAJ TV, Faisal Aziz Khan BOL TV, Gulzar Fatema PTV, TV artist Saadia Imam, Best TV actress Amina Shaikh, and others.