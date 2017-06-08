Pakistan cognizant of hostile elements’ designs: NSC

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

National Security Committee at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan is fully cognizant of institutional collaboration by elements hostile and it will defend itself resolutely against manifest and future threats.

The forum strongly condemned the recent incident of terror in Kabul and resolved to remain steadfast and resolute in support of Afghan people. It discussed the recent tension in Pak-Afghan relations and the tirade launched by the Afghan leadership against Pakistan.

The participants voiced concerns on deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and strongly rejected the baseless allegations on Pakistan in that context. It was highlighted that Pakistan was the only country in the Afghan equation which has achieved clear and measurable success against terrorism despite limited capacity and huge human and economic costs.

At its special meeting, the corps commanders on Tuesday had also taken strong exception of the Afghan allegations. Addressing the Kabul peace conference, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had accused Pakistan of waging an undeclared war against Afghanistan. The National Security Committee meeting, however, stated Pakistan has not only remained committed to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan but also worked with all regional and global initiatives to that end.

The forum noted that Pakistan has also shown exceptional restraint even when Afghan territory was used for terrorist acts in Pakistan which resulted in massive human losses.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Sohail Aman, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and DG ISI Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar.