Pakistan Coating Show 2017 from Jan 19

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

B2B Media Pvt. Ltd have once again taken the initiative to conduct the Pakistan Coating Show 2017 exhibition, on the 19th to 21st January 2017, at the Expo-center in Lahore. This successful series of annual event continues to showcase the existing products, new technologies and innovations being nurtured in the coating industry of Pakistan.

Manufacturers, formulators, suppliers, distributors, traders, stock-ists, dealers, process-engineers and quality managers dealing in Paints, Resins and Solvents for the packaging, printing, fabrication and chemical industries, from Pakistan and abroad, participate enthusiastically on this vibrant platform. A large number of buyers from Pakistan and abroad attend the show.

It is a one-stop shop for a wide range of products like; Inks, paints, powder coating, surface-coating, adhesive or sealants industries, where the consumers and buyers can fulfill all their requirements for raw-materials, finished products, instruments, machinery and technical consultancy services. It helps the exhibitors to introduce and display their latest products, tools and innovations through the B2B networking opportunities and media exposure being offered at the show.

Pakistan Coating Show has also collaborated with ‘Coat Expo’ in China and ‘International Adhesive, Coating & Film System Fair’ in Korea. It also enjoys the support and patronage of ‘Coating Association of Pakistan’ and ‘Pakistan Paint Manufacturers Association’.