Pakistan coating show 2017 concludes in Lahore

Salim Ahmed

ORGANIZED under the anagement of ‘B2B Media’, the annual “Pakistan Coating Show 2017” came to a successful conclusion here at Expo Centre Saturday.

This unique 3-day event sets higher benchmarks for performance in the coating, paints and chemicals industry, by enlightening thousands of participants and visitors every year. It features great opportunities for B2B networking, collaboration and media-exposure for the participating stakeholders.

This year’s Show began with showcasing hundreds of products, services and offerings from national & multinational companies. The visitors were enthusiastically involved in various informative activities and sessions, while the exhibitors displayed ground-breaking technologies, conducted insightful seminars and discussions. The prestigious conference featured renowned experts and learned speakers, to analyze the evolving trends in the industry and to capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

Over the years, this event has become a resourceful platform for business to business interaction and collaborative ventures, as seasoned professionals and industrialists present revolutionary technologies & share innovative ideas on this forum. The grand exhibition is paving the way towards new milestones of success in future. Its tremendous benefits are enriching the knowledge and technological-base of the participating enterprises, businessmen, professionals and students.