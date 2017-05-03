Pakistan clinch third spot in T20 rankings

Islamabad

Pakistan have edged past India to climb to third spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings, following the annual update carried out by the governing body to ensure the table continues to reflect the recent form of teams.

World T20 2009 champions Pakistan gained five points to join England on 121 points. The Green Shirts are now ranked behind England by a fraction of a point.

India lost six points to slip to fourth position. With 118 points, they are now three points behind Pakistan.

England jumped to second place, rising three spots, and are four points behind the top-ranked New Zealand.

South Africa slipped two places to fifth ranking, followed by Australia at sixth spot.

West Indies, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are at seventh, eighth and ninth spots, respectively, followed by Bangladesh at tenth.

Australia and the next nine highest-ranked sides, as on 31 December 2018, will qualify directly for the ICC World Twenty20 2020 in Australia.—Agencies