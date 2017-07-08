Pakistan, China ties getting stronger through cultural corridor: Sun Weidong

Staff Reporter

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong said Friday that Pakistan-China all-weather friendship is getting stronger day by day through cultural corridor that promotes inter-exchanges and mutual understanding at people-to-people level.

This friendship is termed as ‘Iron brothers’ and the rich cultural heritage of the two countries works as a bridge further consolidating their ‘heart-to-heart’ relationship, he said while inaugurating a ‘China Cultural Heritage Week’ held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with Cultural Section of the Chinese Embassy. The show displayed various forms of visual art including paper cut art, paintings, history, cultural heritage and living style of people of China.

The opening ceremony was followed by “Inheritance and Innovation” an exhibition of Dalian Jinpu New Area Intangible Cultural Heritage. With a history of 130 years, Jinzhou Folk Painting is considered as a comprehensive art of traditional folk elements and art presentation.

Besides paintings, various pottery items and other accessories were painted in vibrant hues and intricate patterns.

Ambassador Sun Weidong termed the event as an opportunity for people of Pakistan to understand the art forms being practiced in China and enhance people to people contacts. Strengthening cultural heritage is the most important part of the One Belt and One Road (OBOR) initiative, he said adding various cultural activities have been planned under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is a flagship project of OBOR. He was of the view the CPEC will not only be a source of economic prosperity but helps opening new avenues of cooperation in social and cultural fields.

About the CPEC, he said it has entered into deceive phase, turning various ideas and proposals of socio-economic uplift into a reality. Ambassador Sun further said Pakistan, China have a long history of cultural collaboration that he hoped will continue from generation to generation.

The China cultural heritage week is a global event organized by the Ministry of Culture of Chinese government in nearly 30 China Cultural Center all over the world. The ambassador appreciated a Chinese short-stories launched on the occasion by the Pakistan Academy of Letters. The colorful Chinese Cultural Week will continue till July 14th.