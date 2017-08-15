Pakistan, China to promote cooperation in all field

Islamabad

Vice Premier of China Wang Yang Sunday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM House wherein both the leaders held comprehensive discussions on all issues of bilateral, regional and international interest.

The prime minister warmly welcomed Wang Yang and said Pakistan and China were all weather friends and strategic partners.

“Pak-China bilateral ties are time tested; our relationship has attained new heights after the CPEC that is a game changer for the region and beyond,” the prime minister stated.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress in implementation of CPEC projects.

Vice Premier Wang Yang congratulated the prime minister on Pakistan’s 70th anniversary celebrations and stressed that his visit demonstrated the close strategic relations between the “iron brothers”, Pakistan and China, and China’s strong support for Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support for issues of core importance to China.

Both leaders agreed to further promote cooperation on all issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, the prime minister and the Chinese vice prime minister witnessed the inauguration ceremony of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy and infrastructure projects and the signing of bilateral MoUs and agreements between the two countries.

Chinese Vice Premier was assisted by Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Sun Wedong and other senior officials.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muham-mad Asif, Interior Minister Ah-san Iqbal, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurang zeb, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

Prime Minister Abbasi also hosted a dinner in honour of the Chinese Vice Premier and members of the visiting delegation.—APP