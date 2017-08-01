Pakistan, China to hold joint military, navy and air force exercises

Pakistan and China will hold joint military, navy and air force exercises this year to further promote their military strength.

Pakistan will to participate in the 6th edition of a joint air force exercise between the two brotherly countries, by sending its 19 aircraft to take part in this bilateral exercise.

This will be the highest number of air crafts from Pakistan to any country for bilateral exercises,” said Pakistan Defense Attaché to China, Brigadier Ahmed Bilal while taking part in a program of China Global Television Network (CGTN) telecast on the occasion of 90th anniversary of People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

By the end of this year, the two countries will hold joint navy exercise, joint army training on counter-terrorism.

He said Sino-Pak cooperation in defence sector is quite unique and unparalleled in country-to-country relationship . This is based on mutual trust, respect and love for each others. ” We keep it up through regular interaction,” he said adding only last month, both the countries had 12th round of the defense and security talks during which they took a review of all kinds of defense and security cooperation.

Regarding defense production, he said the Al-Khalid tank and JF-17 thunder multi role aircraft speak of the level of joint production and joint ventures between the defense production industries of both the countries.