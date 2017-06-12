Pakistan, China caravan on CPEC route to showcase rich cultural connectivity

Staff Reporter

Pakistan and China will embark upon Cultural Caravan-a month long voyage, traversing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with an objective to showcase soft image, rich culture and trade potential of the region. “The Cultural Caravan will play a key role in promoting regional and cultural connectivity,” Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah said.

Highlighting importance of the Caravan in exploring cultural diversity of the two brotherly countries, he said the game-changer CPEC would not only unleash economic and cultural dividends but also help discover and foster cultural heritage, ancient Silk route has been preserving for centuries.

He said Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Chinese Minister for Culture would formally launch the Cultural Caravan from Urumqi (China) in August this year.

The 60-member troupe comprising Chinese and Pakistani artists, musicians, dancers, photographers, anthropologists, writers and filmmakers riding on 15 fully equipped vehicles would reach Gwadar, the calumniating point in Pakistan, traversing the CPEC and documenting art and culture enroute in 30 days.

He said Caravan would pass through Athushi, Thumshuk, Shulay, Shefu, Akto and Tashgul in China, and camp at important nodal cities along the CPEC route starting from Gilgit and moving to Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Sukkur, Karachi and Gwadar.

During the one-off cultural odyssey, Jamal Shah said, the Caravan would have 15 stopovers at different sites on its route where the group members would interact with locals and incorporate their ideas in their productions, to be exhibited at the grand culmination celebrations.

Terming the journey as unique creative event, he said the filmmakers would record important aspects of cultures and communities, while artists would paint the diverse landscape and culture along the route.