Pakistan Capital Market Expo held

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in collaboration with Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) and Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) organized the first-ever Pakistan Capital Market Expo in Peshawar. The event was endorsed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI), and representatives of leading stockbrokers, asset management companies and banks had set up exhibition stalls to provide information about their products and services. The objective of the event was to educate both existing and potential investors in the Peshawar area with respect to investment opportunities available in the capital market and steps taken by the SECP for the protection of investors. Interactive awareness sessions on equities and mutual funds were conducted, and the participants actively engaged in discussions on various topics with representatives of the SECP, CDC and PSX. Mr. Haji Muhammad Afzal, the KPCCI president, greatly appreciated the efforts of the SECP, CDC, PSX and the other entities for organizing the event.