Pakistan can’t allow your war to spill into its territory

Gen Bajwa tells Afghan army chief…

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan cannot allow the war in Afghanistan to spill into its territory, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa told his Afghan counterpart Gen Sharif Yaftali on Sunday.

Gen Qamar met the Afghan army chief on the sidelines of a meeting of the Quadrilateral Counter-Terrorism Coordination Mechanism in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The COAS assured him of Pakistan’s full support, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

Senior military leaders of the four member countries including COAS Gen Qamar, Gen Yaftali, Gen Li Zuocheng of China and Gen Sobirzoda Imomali Abdurrahim of Tajikistan attended the meeting.

All four leaders welcomed the QCCM initiative and expressed hope that an inclusive and cooperative regional approach would be the best way to eradicate terrorism.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Qamar highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and in eliminating terrorists’ safe havens from its soil.

He said terrorism, being a transnational threat, could only be defeated through intelligence-sharing and coordinated effective border management.

The participants also signed an outline cooperative mechanism which will come into effect after its endorsement by the respective governments.

Gen Qamar said Pakistan has already cleared all its areas [of terrorists] and had taken unilateral border security measures, including fencing.

Apart from border security management, the other key factors to ensure enduring peace is the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees, he said.

The COAS reassured Afghan side that Pakistan was open to any suggestion that could facilitate peace in Afghanistan.

