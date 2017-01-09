Pakistan can earn over $45b thru export of herbal medicines

Lahore

Pakistan has potential to earn over US$ 45 billion through export of herbal medicines, if permission is allowed to prepare medicines at local level.

This was stated by President of Pharmaceutical Lawyers Forum and renowned pharmacist Noor Mehar advocate talk with APP here on Sunday.

He said that volume of Indian export of herbal medicines was around US$ 45 billion which was double of its allopathy medicines export. He claimed that Pakistan could cross this figure of export of US$ 45 billion in next few years, if Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan allowed through license to local herbal companies to prepare these herbal medicines at local level. Around 5000 herbal companies are working in only Punjab, he informed.

To a question, he said that a big market of Rs 6 billion of aphrodisiac drugs also available in local market while Rs 10 billion could be earned through export.

Around ten comapnies has applied for license to prepare aphrodisiac medicines at local level while over 4500, out of over 10,000 applications for the registration of herbal companies and their products had been rejected by DRAP and only 140 licenses had been issued to pharma companies to manufacture their products, he added.

After a period of scrutiny, over 4500 companies including local and some foreign were found ineligible on the basis of incomplete documentation and other necessary material, he said.

However, the DRAP has issued licenses to 140 herbal companies for manufacturing their products while 202 licenses were issued to imported products so far. It was learnt that over 30,000 herbal drugs and cosmetic production companies had been operating in the country without any registration and certification from the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

It was suggested by some relevant circles of pharmacy that the government should set up a herbal research institution to develop the industry and educate the health regulators in the country as Pakistan’s herbal exports had a big potential to occupy international market.

According to a survey conducted in 2004, treatment ratio from herbal medicines has reached to 75 percent while the allopathy way of treatment was reduced to 25 percent.

This rising trend of herbal treatment may cause of big export potential for Pakistani herbal companies after registration because the DRAP will issue certification which is mandatory for export to Europe and other companies.—APP