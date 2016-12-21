Pakistan, Bosnia agree to enhance bilateral ties

Sarajevo

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Bosnian counterpart on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between Islamabad and Sarajevo in diverse fields.

Addressing a joint press conference in the Bosnian capital, Nawaz Sharif revealed that an understanding had been reached during his meeting with Denis Zvizdic, the Bosnian premier, on cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, energy, defence and culture.

Both the leaders expressed commitment for establishment of a Joint Commission to further strengthen their countries mutual relations.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he had a detailed exchange of views on regional and international matters with the chairman and added that Pakistan stood committed to its support for the progress and prosperity of people of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Earlier, the prime minister called on Zvizdic in after the former was accorded a red carpeted welcome upon his arrival at the PM office. The Bosnian premier personally received Premier Nawaz, who was also presented a guard of honour on the occasion.

During his meeting with the Bosnian premier, the Prime Minister said education and cultural contacts between the two countries could help explore development of linkages between the public sector institutions of the two countries.

Nawaz Sharif appreciated the existing cooperation between both the countries at international fora and at the level of the United Nations besides emphasising the need for greater contacts at government and people-to-people levels and between the two parliaments.

The two sides also led their respective sides at the delegation-level talks. Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Lt-Gen (retd) Salim Nawaz were also present.

Rais-ul-Ulema Husein ef Kavazovic, the Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and apprised the prime minister about his centre working for inter-faith harmony.

Further, the need for strengthening Muslim brotherhood and fraternity was discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the prime minister speaking to a delegation of Bosnian parliamentarians on Wednesday said that there was no presence of militant Islamic State group in Pakistan and the country has destroyed safe havens and sanctuaries of al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

He emphasized on exchange of parliamentary delegations and sharing of their respective expertise.

It was highlighted that strong links between parliaments could also help develop enhanced people to people contacts.

The parliamentarians of Bosnia and Herzegovina included Barisa Colak Borjana Kristo and Mladen Bosic while Pakistani side included PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi Pakistan’s ambassador Lt Gen (retd) Salim Nawaz and Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nedim Makarevic.