Pakistan-born French chefs display excellent culinary skills

Unique combinations of flavour & fragrance

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan-born French chef brothers Sylvestre Wahid and Jonathan Wahid displayed excellent culinary skills at Serena Hotel here on Monday as a large number of guests turned up at the hotel’s rooftop, Nazara Lounge, to enjoy themselves the unique combination of French food, its taste, flavour and fragrance.

Sylvestre Wahid who is also a Michelin star, chose to serve Lebanese cucumber jelly, served with quinoa chips and clear oscietra caviar followed by cauliflower braised with curry leaves, goji berries and fresh horseradish.

The entrees were steamed Pollack fish, served with tamarind and black garlic and milk-fed lamb, served with purple eggplant, cumin seeds and fresh herbs gravy. The evening ended with Wahid’s version of lemon pie. The gastronomical delight was characterized by the use of high quality ingredients and a delicate technique that allowed the diners to experience unique combinations of flavours and were left mesmerised by their culinary skills. To many guests, it turned out to be a unique experience highlighting the culinary magic the two brothers possess and their achievements in France. The brothers who were born in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, left for southern France in the 1970’s to return for the first time at Serena’s invitation.

Chef Sylvestre Wahid has recently been awarded the prestigious 2 stars by the Michelin Guide in his new Parisian restaurant, Sylvestre. Previously he had already earned two stars at Oustau de la Baumanière and worked in prestigious restaurants such as Plaza Athénée in Paris, Le Strato in Courchevel and Cheval Blanc in Nîmes, as well as in New York.

Jonathan Wahid is a Grand Pastry Chef who was named Champion of France for Desserts in 2005. He and his wife were awarded one star in the Michelin guide for their “Auberge de la Reine Jeanne” in 2017.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels welcoming the master chefs said, “We are delighted to be able to bring the Wahid brothers to Pakistan so they can share their mastery of cooking with the food connoisseurs. The delectable dishes were exceptional, marvellous presentation and reflecting true French Cuisine.”

Martine Dorance, Ambassador of France, said, “It is an honour for the Embassy to arrange Sylvestre & Jonathan’s trip in their home country. Bringing back memories and taking them to France.”