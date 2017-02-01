Pakistan becoming Asia’s premier trade corridor: PM

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Wednesday that the country has the potential to become Asia’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor.

“Our government is working on various infrastructure, energy and communication projects to facilitate trade and investment in diverse sectors,” the prime minister said in a meeting with Royal Friesland Campina (Netherlands) CEO Roelof Joosten and Engro Corporation Chairman Hussain Dawood at the PM House. The Dutch company has recently bought a majority stake in Engro Foods.

Nawaz Sharif said 60% of the country’s population is less than 30 years of age comprising a labour force of highly skilled professionals.

He informed the delegation that the government has recently extended subsidy on fertiliser to facilitate the farmers. He also mentioned that laws have been promulgated for Special Economic Zones to meet global challenges of competitiveness and also to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

“We are lucky to have a land with four seasons, abundant rich natural resources, extensive irrigation network, favourable climate, year round crop production, trained work force and a vibrant economic outlook,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif added that his government has focused on economic reforms to increase investors’ confidence.

He expressed the confidence that the partnership between Engro Corporation and FrieslandCampina will be instrumental in positioning Pakistan as an attractive investment destination for global companies and encourage others to follow. During a meeting with Global CEO Royal FrieslandCampina and Chairman Engro Corporation Hussain Dawood the Prime Minister said that this partnership will allow the Pakistani population to enjoy a wider array of affordable, high quality dairy products for a healthier Pakistan.

Improving the wellbeing of millions of our farmers is a cause that Pakistan has been focused on since its inception.

“I am convinced that this partnership will create tremendous long term value for our dairy farmers” said PM According to Engro Corporation, the global CEO of FrieslandCampina Roelof Joosten and Chairman Engro Corporation Hussain Dawood met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif where they jointly discussed possible opportunities to develop the dairy industry in the country through knowledge transfer and provision of nutritious value-added products amongst others.

The Global CEO along with Hussain Dawood highlighted the need to explore partnership opportunities with the government to bring the local dairy industry at par with international standards and contribute to Pakistan’s dairy sector’s development. FrieslandCampina is one of the world’s largest dairy companies owned by 19,000 member farmers, with annual revenues of more than EUR 11 billion with activities in over 32 countries.