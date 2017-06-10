Pakistan becomes full SCO member

PM terms it a historic day; Welcomes Xi proposal for long-term treaty of good neighbourliness

Astana

Pakistan on Friday formally became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during 17th meeting of the Heads of the State Council summit held here (SCO). Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his inaugural speech during the 17th SCO summit welcomed Pakistan as full member of the organization. A welcoming ceremony was held in which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was warmly received by Kazakh president in the powerful Eurasian body. Pakistan has been an Observer with SCO since 2005 and applied for full membership of the organization in 2010. The decision, in principle, to give membership to Pakistan was taken by the SCO Heads of States meeting held in Ufa, Russia, in 2015. The Heads of State Council is the highest decision-making body of SCO which meets annually. Pakistan fully subscribes to the Charter of SCO and the Shanghai Spirit. Addressing the Heads of Sate Council of the SCO at Astana in Kazakhstan Friday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif urged SCO member states to leave behind the legacy of peace and amity and not the toxic harvest of conflict and animosity.He said instead of talking about containment, we should create shared spaces for all.

The Prime Minister said with SCO members, Pakistan share historical and culture ties and linkages.

The Prime Minister welcomed the proposal of the Chinese President Xi Jinping on the need of a long term treaty of good neighborliness for the next five years.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan is not unfamiliar with the SCO but over the last decade it has developed a deep association with it as its active observer.

He said we have attended all its summits and worked earnestly with all the SCO institutions such as business council.

Expressing gratitude to the member countries for supporting Pakistan’s permanent membership to the organization, he said it is a historic day for Pakistan to become the full member of the organization.

Also congratulating India for joining the SCO family, the Prime Minister noted that the SCO gives us a powerful platform to build trust, peace and spur economic growth.

He said it will also help us to combat terrorism, reduce arms race, fight poverty and epidemic, deal with climate change and ensure water security. While fully endorsing the SCO resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism, Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan has valiantly fought against the menace. “We have turned around the economic and security situation in the country” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said the expansion of the SCO is taking place at a very opportune time when mega connectivity projects such as One Belt One Road are being pursed in the region.

He said Pakistan is diligently implementing the CPEC which is the flagship project of the Chinese initiative. He said the mega project will benefit the entire SCO countries. He said the SCO expansion takes place at an appropriate time and they would be able to change the world for the better.