Pakistan beat Hong Kong in Asian volleyball c’ship

Pakistan notched up its second successive victory in the Asian senior men volleyball championship defying a five set spirited challenge from Hong Kong with a score line of 21-25, 22-25, 25-20,25-21 and 15-9 at Surabaya, Indonesia on Thursday.

Pak team made a grand comeback after losing two sets. The green shirts exhibited their best form to outshine Hong Kong which after grabbing first two sets was dreaming for a straight set success, said the information made available to APP here.

Pakistan which beat Iraq on Wednesday, staged a rare guard action against Hong Kong, hit back with undying spirit to came from the jaws of the defeat to register a hard earned victory. As Hong Kong gained sky-high confidence by claiming the first two sets, Pakistan team regained its lost touch and form to make its presence felt at the courts by winning the third set.

Then onward there was no looking back on part of the determined Pak team which progressed in the following two sets with greater anticipation and high quality display of volleyball for the surprise of their opponents and for the entertainment of a lively crowd.

The team did not feel the absence of its key player Aimal Khan missed the match due to sickness.—APP