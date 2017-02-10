Pakistan beat Australia by 147 runs in World Blind T20

Islamabad

An unbeaten century by Riasat Khan helped Pakistan Blind Cricket Team register their ninth straight win at the T20 Blind World Cup as they defeated Australia by 147 runs on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 321-3 in their allotted 20 overs as opener Riasat scored an unbeaten 114 off 47 balls smashing 16 fours and a six to form a 117-run partnership with Matiullah, who scored 80 off 31 balls hitting 15 fours.

Following Matiullah’s dismissal, Riasat then registered a 138-run partnership with Nisar Ali, who made 78 off 31 balls studded with 13 fours.

Australia’s Daniel James Pritchard, Lindsay David Heaven and Vaughan James Roles took one wicket each giving away 22, 39 and 76 runs respectively.

Chasing 322, Australia were restricted to 174-9 in their allotted 20 overs as Muhammad Idrees Saleem took three wickets giving away 27 runs, while Israr Hassan and Badar Munir claimed two wickets each giving away 21 and 38 runs respectively.

Matthew James Cameron (38) was Australia’s top scorer.

“We were concerned about this match as Australia seemed to be a tough team but they are not as tough as we thought,” Riasat told The Express Tribune. “I really enjoyed scoring a century today. I was unable to reach the 100-run mark in the last match, but I am glad I reached it today.”

Pakistan after topping the table in the league matches will now face England, who finished fourth, in the semi-final to be played on February 11, while second-placed India will face third-placed Sri Lanka in the other semi-final.

Pakistan captain Muhammad Jamil warned his players not to get complacent as the semi-final and final will pose a completely different challenge. “In this format you never know when the other team bounces back, we won the last match against England by 97 runs but still we have to stay focused on the game and be prepared for the semi-final,” he said.

In the other matches, Sri Lanka defeated South Africa by nine wickets.—APP