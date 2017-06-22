Pakistan BC honours staff for outstanding service

Staff Reporter

On behalf of Her Majesty The Queen, the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew presented honorary British awards to Nishat Riaz and Shazia Khawar in recognition of their services for the British Council in Pakistan. Both Nishat and Shazia have been appointed Honorary Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE). This honour is awarded to individuals for significant achievements or exceptional service to the UK, which stands out as an example to others. Speaking at the ceremony in Islamabad, the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew CMG, said: ‘’I am delighted to present Honorary MBE awards to Nishat Riaz and Shazia Khawar in recognition of their services to UK-Pakistan cultural relations and education. These awards reflect not only their significant individual effort over a number of years but also that they are excellent role models and leaders inside and outside of the British Council.”