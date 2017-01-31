Pakistan bags two slots of World Blind Cricket

Karachi

Pakistan contested on two positions of the Executive Committee of the World Blind Cricket (WBC) and was elected unopposed.

This was stated in a media release of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) issued here on Tuesday.

It said that the 19th Annual General Meeting of the WBC was held in New Delhi, India, on January 30 and was chaired by out-going president of WBC, Syued Sultan Shah of Pakistan.

Mahantesh G.K. of India was elected as president of WBC for the term of next two years.

Pakistan contested on two positions of Executive Committee and was elected unopposed.

Muhammad Bilal Satti was elected as First Vice-President and Maher Yousaf Haroon as Director Technical.

Raymond Moxly of Australia was elected as the Secretary General of the WBC.

Pawan Ghimre of Nepal was picked as the Second Vice-President, David John of India as Director Finance and Armand Bam of South Africa as Director Global Development.—APP