Pakistan aware of Indian designs to sabotage CPEC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office said Thursday India has been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan and is now openly opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Answering a question at the weekly news briefing here about Pakistan-China cooperation in the context of CPEC and threats emanating from India side, FO spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said, “We are aware of Indian (government’s) plans to sabotage CPEC,” he said. “India’s interference in Pakistan is not concealed.”

He said India’s nuclear weapons are a threat to peace in South Asia. Moreover, he maintained, massive purchase of weapons by India could lead to instability in the region.”

Zakaria, to another query, said Indian defence build up was not in the interest of the region and added that it was a matter of grave concern and endangering the peace in the region and disturbing the strategic balance.

He said the continuing instability in Afghanistan had created space for the non-state actors and terrorist organisations to find their foothold in that country.

The spokesperson said Jamatul Ahrar which was based in Afghanistan claimed to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

He said, “We have raised the issue of terrorist activities on Pakistan soil from across the border. We have also urged the Afghan leadership to take necessary steps to address our concern,” he added.

To another question, Zakaria said Indian atrocities against Kashmiris were continuing unabated. He said Pakistan had taken the issue to the UN secretary general about the involvement of India in terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said Pakistan was the biggest victim of terrorism.

He said India was also violating ceasefire on the Line of Control and Working Boundary resulting into loss of precious civilian lives. He said Pakistan had repeatedly lodged protests with Indian in this regard.