Pakistan, Australia sign MoU to strengthen TVET sector

Observer Report

Canberra

To enhance collaboration between Pakistan and Australia in the field of technical and vocational education and training, a memorandum of understanding was signed on Thursday at the Pakistan High Commission Canberra, Australia.

Executive Director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema and CEO Australian Technical and Further Education (TAFE) Mr. Craig Robertson signed the MOU. Speaking at the signing ceremony High Commissioner Pakistan to Australia Ms. Naila Chauhan said that this understanding is a step forward towards strengthening the collaboration between two countries. Hundred and thousands of Pakistani youth would benefit from strong collaboration between the two countries in TVET sector.

Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said TVET is one of the most crucial parts of progress of the country that will lead to the overall socio economic development of the people of Pakistan. This MOU is the first step towards increased cooperation between the two countries and will go a long way do uplift our TVET sector, he added. Key priority areas of the MOU include improvement of existing training facilities and training of the trainees of Pakistan in the Australia. Robertson termed the MOU as a milestone in TVET development of Pakistan. He appreciated the recent initiatives taken by NAVTTC to reboot TVET sector of the country and offered full support in this regard.