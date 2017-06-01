Pakistan to attend Kabul conference on June 6

Islamabad

Pakistan has decided to attend the international conference on peace that Kabul is going to host on June 6. Twenty five countries will participate in the conference including United States, China, Russia, India, Iran and Pakistan. The Foreign Office has completed initial preparations to explain its role and viewpoint in the conference.

The foreign office has in this regard said that Pakistan will let the participants know of its efforts to ensure peace in Afghanistan, as stability in South Asia is not possible without securing peace in Afghanistan.Furthermore, the names of Additional Foreign Secretary Tasneem Aslam and Director General of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mansoor Ahmad Khan are under consideration for representing Pakistan in the conference.—INP