Pakistan Army rejects Indian allegations

COAS lauds sacrifices, preparedness of troops

Sophia Siddiqui/Tariq Saeed

Rawalpindi/Peshawar

Pakistan Army has categorically rejected Indian allegations of ceasefire violations and killing of two Indian soldiers and mutilating their bodies at Line of Control.

In a statement, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter Services Public Relations said Monday, “Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on line of control or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers’ bodies are also false.”

“Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier even Indian,” he added.

India had accused Pakistani troops of killing its two soldiers near LoC and mutilating their bodies.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman, Nafees Zakaria also rejected the Indian allegations of ceasefire violations on LoC.

Meanwhile, speaking to soldiers during his visit to Khyber Agency, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa highly appreciated the morale of the troops and their sacrifices for the defence of the country.

“Our nation supports us due to our innumerable sacrifices we have made for defense and security of our motherland. Writ of the state has largely been restored and we are progressing towards enduring peace and stability”. General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent a busy day with the troops deployed along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber tribal agency. On arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and IGFC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) during his time with troops in Khyber agency on Monday, the COAS was briefed about operational preparedness and improved border security measures including the employment of the newly raised FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wings.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) appreciated effective border security arrangements which have enhanced control on cross border terrorist movement He hailed the exceptionally high morale of the troops and their undaunted determination to eliminate terrorism from the mother land.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated the forces’ resolve to render every sacrifice to ensure strong defence of the motherland saying the forces enjoyed complete and unflinching support of the nation in defending the frontiers of the country and fight against terrorism.