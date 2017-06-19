Pakistan to appoint ad hoc judge for hearing

Jadhav case at ICJ Jadhav case at ICJ

Islamabad

Pakistan has decided to appoint an ad hoc judge in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) panel two months before the hearing of Khulbhushan Jadhav case. India will file the claim first in the case after which Pakistan will submit a reply to it in the court. This process will require six or more months. After ICJ halted Jadhav’s death sentence, Pakistan decided to provide a name of judge from its side who will be appointed only two months prior to the hearing. Pakistan’s Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf informed Chief Justice ICJ about the decision in a meeting over which he expressed his approval. Pakistan is adopting a precautionary behaviour and will not announce the name before the set time due to fears that India might bring up any propaganda against the judge.—INP