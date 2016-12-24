Pakistan and the Christmas Day

Iftikhar Hussain

Islamabad

Every year on 25th December, the Christian community celebrates the birthday of Jesus Christ around the globe. Pakistan also celebrates this day and the indigenous participate in diverse festivals with full devotion and true spirit. Christmas brings a beacon of hope, happiness, prosperity and exhilaration in society. Pakistan came into being on the basis of equality, justice and fraternity to all and sundry communities but the prevalent situation is quite precarious where the rights of minorities are being suppressed in the country. The minority communities who are living under the influence of majority Muslim community are not being safeguarded. They confront multiple impediments and their lives and properties are not protected as well. On the other hand, these days, the Christian community is engaged in the preparation of Christmas festivals. The birth of Jesus is considered as one of the most significant events in the world history. The Jesus Christ took birth on this earth to save humanity from the clutches of oppression and atrocities and lifted the humans from darkness to the state of peace and stability. The Christmas Day is the day of merrymaking and jubilation. The Christians tend to decorate their houses, offices, streets, churches with dazzling lights. They arrange gatherings, parties and seminars with strong determination and commitment.