Pakistan, Afghanistan to share intelligence with each other

Chinese Foreign Minister meets President, Sartaj, Gen Bajwa

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on Sunday to establish a crisis management mechanism, which will include prevention through timely and effective intelligence and information sharing and other mutually agreed measures.

“The move would enable the two sides to maintain timely and effective communication in case of any emergencies, including terrorist attacks, with a view to seeking proper solution through dialogue and consultation and preventing deterioration of the situation which might have negative effects on the bilateral relationship,” read a joint statement communique.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China is on a visit to Afghanistan and Pakistan from June 24 to 25.

The three sides agreed to establish the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers’ dialogue mechanism to cooperate on issues of mutual interest, beginning with economic cooperation.

The three parties believe, the statement maintained, that the Quadrilateral Coordination Group should be revived to create an enabling environment for peace talks and for the Taliban to join them.

They also affirmed support for the Kabul Process and held the view that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation-Afghanistan Contact Group should be revived as early as possible to play a constructive role in moving forward the Afghan reconciliation process.

Addressing the joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the early harvest projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The next phase of CPEC as part of the wider One Belt One Road initiative will not be confined to physical connectivity only but will also promote connectivity of ideas, cultures and people, he added.

According to the adviser, Yi appreciated the resolute steps taken by Pakistan to counter the menace of terrorism. “Both countries agree that terrorism is a common challenge. It is also a challenge to global peace and stability,” he added.

“We also discussed the regional situation and I informed the [Chinese] foreign minister that Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all its neighbours including India,” the adviser said. “We agreed on the need for a strategic balance in South Asia.”

Aziz further said he had highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen cooperation with the Afghan government in counter-terrorism, border management and voluntary and sustainable return of Afghan refugees.

The adviser also the stressed on the need for the two countries to pursue their abiding commitment to not let their respective soils to be used against each other.

Pakistan has consistently emphasised that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in our interest and a stable Afghanistan would help us promote our shared agenda of economic development and regional connectivity,” Aziz added.

“We agreed on the need for strategic balance in South Asia,” he told media about his meeting with Chinese FM.

Sartaj said he also briefed Foreign Minister Wang Yi about recent developments in bilateral relations with Afghanistan, including meeting between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Pakistan Prime Minister in Astana.

He said that they had also agreed that the experience of past 15 years had clearly shown that the Afghan conflict could not be resolved only through military means.

Sustainable peace in Afghanistan required a politically negotiated settlement through an Afghan-led Afghan-owned peace process, he added.

In this context, Afghanistan, Pakistan and China agreed on the need for reviving the QCG process in order to create a conducive environment for talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, he said.

The Advisor said Pakistan’s relations with China were the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

About their meeting, Sartaj said they identified areas for further consolidation of the ‘all weather’ relationship between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated the resolute steps taken by Pakistan to counter the menace of terrorism. Both countries agreed that terrorism was a common challenge.

It was also a challenge to global peace and stability.

“We recorded our satisfaction on the implementation of early harvest projects of CPEC, which will not only help resolve the energy crisis in Pakistan, but also accelerate economic growth providing wide-ranging benefits to the people of Pakistan,” he added.

He said the next phase of CPEC, as part of the wider One Belt One Road initiative, would not be confined to physical connectivity only but would also promote connectivity of ideas, cultures and people.

During meeting with President Mamnoon Hussain, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Pakistan has the capability to bring stability to the region, adding that in order to put that thought to fruition a meeting should be held of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan.

The Chinese FM further said that the future of Pak-China friendship’s future is outstanding.

Later, Chinese FM and his delegation called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to ISPR.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security with special reference to Afghanistan’s situation and the CPEC plan were discussed.

The Chinese FM recognised the efforts and sacrifices given by Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s role regarding regional economic development was also recognised, said the ISPR press release.

The COAS thanked the Chinese FM for his visit and unwavering support of his country to Pakistan, according to the ISPR.