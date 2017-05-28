Pakistan, Afghanistan to play T20 matches, bilateral series

Lahore

A delegation led by Chairman Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Shukrullah Atif Mashal called on Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shahryar M Khan and Chairman Executive Committee PCB Najam Sethi here on Saturday and agreed on various areas of future cooperation between the two boards.

In the meeting both Chairmen reiterated the deep bonds of friendship between the two boards. PCB’s role in the development of Afghan Cricket was recognized and the deep spirit of brotherhood between the two countries was mentioned as the building block for future cooperation.

PCB and ACB have agreed in principle to organize two Friendly T20 matches between the two countries with each side touring the other country for the same in the near future. Organize a bilateral series between the National Teams of the two countries in due course.

A preparatory Camp for the ACB U19 team in Karachi followed by a bilateral series between the U19 teams of the two countries. Future bilateral series between the emerging and ‘A’ teams of the two boards. Future bilateral series between the U16 teams of the two boards. PCB providing Technical support with the training of ACB Curators, scorers, umpires, analysts and coaches. Explore the possibility of matches between the regional teams of the two boards.

Making available the PCB’s Bio Mechanical facility for testing of Afghan Cricketers. PCB will push for greater interaction of ACB in the Asian Cricket Council and in World Cricket in general.

PCB to work on providing a stadium in Pakistan which ACB would use as a home venue.

In his comments on today’s meetings Chairman ACB Shukurullah Atif Mashal said, “We are looking for good relations between the two boards and the relation should be based on mutual respect and interest. Sport will not be affected by Politics while we use Sport, especially Cricket to influence the political scenario positively. We want good relations with all Cricketing Nations”. Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan while commenting on today’s meeting said, “We have a very deep set and brotherly relationship with our neighbor board the ACB. PCB has played a leading role in the past to support the ACB and the development of Afghan Cricket. We have had a very positive meeting today where we have identified areas of future cooperation between the two boards. We congratulate the ACB on the heartening success and popularity of Afghan Cricket and look forward to working with our partners at the ACB to further the strong bond between our two boards”.

Chairman Executive Committee PCB Najam Sethi commenting after the meeting said, “The recent positive developments in Afghan cricket are especially pleasing to PCB as it continues the long history of support by PCB to its fellow cricket boards in furthering their skills in the game”.—APP