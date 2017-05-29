Pakistan, Afghanistan and China agree to boost cooperation

Beijing

The first round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue was held in Beijing on 27 May 2017. The three sides exchanged in-depth views on trilateral cooperation in a friendly atmosphere and agreed to promote practical measures for cooperation.

The Dialogue was co-chaired by Director General Mansoor Ahmad Khan of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General Xiao Qian from Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director General Khalid Payenda of Afghan Ministry of Finance.

The three sides noted that trilateral cooperation among Pakistan, Afghanistan and China is conducive to peace, stability and development of Afghanistan and the region. The three countries appreciated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and its benefits for promoting regional connectivity. They agreed to advance practical cooperation in various areas so as to promote mutual benefit and regional economic integration under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The three sides agreed to organize workshops, seminars and different forums. China and Pakistan will explore trilateral cooperation in areas of infrastructure, energy, education, health, agriculture, human resource training and capacity building based on the needs of Afghanistan and according to China and Pakistan’s respective assistance programmes for Afghanistan.

The three sides highly appreciated the outcome of discussions and agreed to make the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Practical Cooperation Dialogue a regular forum.—INP