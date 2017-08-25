Pakistan of 2017 is more secure, prosperous than 2013: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-N, national issues have been solved to a large extent and added that Pakistan of 2017 is more secure and prosperous as compared with 2013. Due to the unanimous decisions made by political and military leadership, tremendous achievements have been gained in the war against terrorism and it is sanguine to note that commitment of Pakistani nation for the elimination of terrorism and fanaticism is unwavering. The great sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism are unprecedented and due to these immortal sacrifices, the peace has been restored in motherland. Terrorism and fanaticism are not the fate of Pakistani nation and with the grace of Almighty Allah; Pakistan shall be made a heaven of peace and tranquility by completely annihilating the menace of terrorism. He was talking to elected representatives on Thursday. The Chief Minister said that speedy development is directly correlated with economic stability and continuity in policies. The economy has been strengthened due to the solid policies of the government in four years and increase in foreign exchange reserves is another achievement of the incumbent government. The sincere efforts of the government for the strengthening of economy have resulted and the economic activities have been increased besides creating new opportunities of employment. As a result of it, Pakistan is more economically vibrant than ever before, he added. He said that the government has moved the country towards development and prosperity by wriggling it out of the quagmire of problems. The pivot of the politics of PML-N is selfless service of the people. The PML-N leadership has served the masses with commitment and passion and come up to the expectations of the people.

Related