Pak youth to visit Japan

Staff Reporter

A delegation of seven Pakistani High School Students along with their one supervisor and four youths working in the energy sector will be visiting Japan on the invitation by the Government of Japan from February 5 to 14, 2017 under the “Japan-SAARC Network Program of People to- People Exchange (JENESYS).

A total of 96 youths from SAARC member states, 12 persons each state, who are expected to play an active and important role in the various fields in future will participate in this short term Japanese government’s invitation program.

JENESYS is a youth exchange programme between Japan and SAARC countries initiated to reaffirm and strengthen mutual trust and understanding among the people of Japan and participating countries.

This programme also aims to promote participants capacity building in a manner that would be conductive to the development of the SAARC member countries. Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai, Tuesday handed over travel documents to the selected youth from Pakistan at an orientation ceremony held at the Embassy of Japan.