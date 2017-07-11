Pak world performers honoured at mega show

Amanullah Khan

Pakistan’s high-achievers at the world level have earned wonderful laurels for the country projecting it as a land of such promise, potential and positive thinking that need to be attributed in letter and in spirit. Students of IoBM Public Relations and Corporate Communication in collaboration with IoBM PR Department recently organized an event “World Performers of Pakistan”.

Besides eminent guests, Pakistan’s high-achievers, print, electronic media and concerned notables at the local, regional, national and international levels, the event was largely attended by IoBM students, faculty, management, Deans and HoDs. Attributed from the IoBM Platform through an emotionally stirring and thought-provoking video were world performers of Pakistan in science and technology, medical and environmental sciences, engineering and computer science, education and research, literature and linguistics, CSR and corporate communication, politics and parliamentary affairs, sports, mountaineering and trekking, and honours by Pakistan’s special kids.

Mr. Shahjehan S. Karim, President IoBM, has been a source of inspiration behind such meaningful events at IoBM. Inspiring and sharing indeed were IoBM’s Rector, Mr. Talib Karim and Executive Director, Ms.Sabina Mohsin. Faculty Advisor, PR and Corporate Communication, IoBM, Mr. Parvez Jamil paid glowing tributes to over such 50 able, noble, humble and gentle Pakistanis from Karachi to Khyber who earned global accolades in their respective fields. Unfolding the slide show were Abdul Sattar Edhi and Dr. Adeebul Hasan Rizvi followed by an array of Pak superstars at the world level including Ms. Salma Zahid, a Pakistani educator from Islamabad turned Member of the Canadian Parliament since 2015 who is also member Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration, UK; Ms. Sayeeda Hussain Warsi, Member, House of Lords, UK (October 2007), Chairman of the Conservative Party (2010-2012) and Senior Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs (2012-2014) and so many others. Also shown were inspiring video messages to IoBM students by Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, architect of Pakistan’s nuclear program; Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, Pakistani scientist and former Chairman of the HEC; Prof. Dr. Javaid Qamar, Ex-director, The Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics (ISPA); Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, cardiologist and CEO, Indus Hospital, Mr. Jahangir Khan, world squash prodigy.