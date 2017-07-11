Pak women team aims to end WC journey on winning note

Lahore

Winless Pakistan women cricket team will be aiming to end its campaign in the ICC Women World Cup on a victory note when its plays against West Indies Tuesday at Grace Road, Leicester, England.

Pakistan is the latest challenge awaiting West Indies, though both teams know reaching the semi-finals is no longer a possibility, said the information made available to APP here on Monday.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor: “We know how important these games are. We definitely want to win them and go home on a high.”

Sana believes that her side must be at its best to finish as high in the standings as possible. Pakistan’s elimination was confirmed on last Saturday, when it suffered a heavy loss to New Zealand, at Taunton, its fifth defeat of the competition.

In patches,it has proven to be a match for any team, though consistency remains the next step for the side as it looks to build on its competition experience. That’s something captain Sana Mir who played her 100th ODI on last Saturday is hoping to achieve,starting at Grace Road tomorrow, Tuesday.

“It’s extremely important for us to finish this tournament on a strong note,” said Sana. “We started off with a strong game,then things started slipping off, so it’s extremely important to finish well”,adding,”We have to be patient with the team.Not having Bismah Maroof around makes things tougher as a batter.”

Squads: Pakistan: Sana Mir (captain),Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima,Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Bibi Nahida, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Yousaf, Sidra Nawaz and Waheeda Akhter

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Felicia Walters, Kycia Knight and Subrina Munroe.

Umpires: Sue Redfern and Langston Rusere, Match referee: Steve Bernard.—APP