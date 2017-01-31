Pak women rugby team to create history

Lahore

Pakistan women rugby team will create history by making its first ever international appearance in the Asia Rugby Women’s Sevens Trophy 2017 at Vientiane Laos from February 14.

“It will be a great honour for the country to see its women team creating history by making its mark at the international level which indicates that Pakistan Rugby union is striving hard for the cause of rugby in Pakistan”, said Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, Rugby Services manager while talking to Associate Pakistan Press here on Monday.

He said in order to prepare the team on solid lines national women rugby camp is in progress at Pakistan Rugby Academy Lahore Cantt since last month and girls belonging to different parts of the country are learning finer points of the game from Pakistan Rugby Union Head Coach Shakeel Ahmed.

Pakistan will feature in the event alongside with South Korea, India, Philippines, Malaysia, Laos and Nepal.

Shakeel Ahmed Malik is very helpful that team will play good rugby during the event as there is a lot of potential in the girls.

He also thanked Pakistan Rugby Union President Fawzi Khawaja and Secretary Arif Saeed on their all out support to ensure that Pak women team participate in an international event abroad.—APP