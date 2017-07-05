Pak women cricket team face Australia in World Cup match

Lahore

After suffering three defeats, Pakistan women team will face another uphill task when it plays defending champions mighty Australia in the ICC women cricket cup today (Wednesday) at Grace Road, Leicester, England.

Defending champion Australia has won its first three matches at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 but their all rounder Ellyse Perry says the team is solely focused on taking each game as it comes.

Pakistan is next up for Australia after the defending champion comfortably beat New Zealand by five wickets.

Perry smashed 71 runs in an impressive performance but says the team is not getting ahead of itself.

The all-rounder said: “Pakistan will be a great challenge. The way this tournament and format is set up, we don’t have an easy game.”

“It’s really nice to win and be positive but we will refocus on each match. We haven’t really spoken about any other match apart from the one ahead of us.”

“Every match is a bit of a challenge. We’ve seen teams knock one another off with it being a bit unexpected. For us, we would just like to keep building and hopefully improving with each match. That’s really the key.”

“If those things go well then towards the end of the tournament you should be in a really good place but there’s a bit of cricket to play before then.”

Six-time champion Australia is tied with India at six points from three games each but placed second owing to India’s better net run-rate while Pakistan is still looking for its first points after doing well in patches against South Africa and India.

Pakistan impressed in the bowling department against India with Nashra Sundhu taking an impressive four for 26.

But it was massively let down in the batting department with Sana Mir (29) and Bibi Nahida (23) the only players to reach double figures as it was bowled out for just 74.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sana Mir (captain), Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Bibi Nahida, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Yousaf, Sidra Nawaz and Waheeda Akhter

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Sarah Aley, Kristen Beams, Nicole Bolton, Alex Blackwell, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani and Amanda-Jade Wellington Umpires: Sue Redfern and Anil Chaudhary, Match referee: David Jukes.—APP