Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) slapped sanctions on Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan splinter group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), in a move welcomed by the Pakistani government on Friday, which had banned the group in November 2016.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a press release praised the inclusion of the JuA on the UNSC sanctions list, saying: “Pakistan welcomes the listing of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar by the UN Security Council.”