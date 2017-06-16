Pak welcomes Putin’s mediation offer

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday welcomed Russian President Viladmir Putin offer to mediate between Pakistan and India to ease their tensions. At his weekly news briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya said Pakistan had recently established high-level contact with Russia, adding that Pakistan welcomed Putin’s offer to ease tensions between the two countries. The spokesperson said Pakistan’s relations with Russia are on a positive trajectory and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be warmly welcomed in Pakistan once he takes a decision in this regard. About the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia, he said the Kingdom had given the premier a ‘very warm’ welcome and hosted an iftar for him. PM Nawaz and the Saudi king discussed the Middle East crisis, with the former assuring the latter of the protection of the two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia. Kashmiris have been stopped from attending Friday prayers and their shops looted for celebrating Pakistan’s Champions Trophy win against England a day earlier, Zakariya said. The spokesperson condemned Indian atrocities against Kashmiri civilians, claimed that the Indian army had killed 25 people and injured 200 others in Ramazan. Zakaria also criticised the Indian government’s move to create hurdles for Sikh pilgrims who wished to attend the Jor festival in Pakistan. Despite possessing Pakistani visas, many pilgrims were prevented from crossing the border and only a handful could attend their religious festivities, he said. India did not run a special train for the pilgrims on the pretext of them being few in number, and did not allow Pakistan’s special train to transport the pilgrims to Pakistan, Zakaria said. The spokesperson said the government is in contact with Chinese authorities regarding the abduction and murder of Chinese nationals. The government is taking the matter very seriously,” Zakaria said, adding that the abducted nationals had no link to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The FO spokesperson expressed concern over the increasing foothold of the militant Islamic State group in Afghanistan, adding that the two countries would have to work together to control terrorism. The spokesman said Pakistan believes that a politically negotiated settlement is imperative for the Afghan conflict. He said Quadrilateral Contact Group is an effective forum in this regard. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have reiterated their willingness to advance peace process through QCG. To a question, Nafees Zakaria said that growing foot prints of non-state terrorist organizations are a matter of concerns not only for Pakistan, but for the entire world. He said it is a common threat to the regional peace and the world should join forces to cope with this challenge. He said that Pakistan wants lasting peace in Afghanistan. The spokesman said China is an important pillar of QCG initiative and both Beijing and Islamabad are working together for peace and stability in the region. He said Pakistan invited unity among the internal ranks of Pakistan for durable peace in the country. He said Pakistan Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace efforts. He said peace in Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan as the latter has adversely affected due to instability in the territories of the former.