Pak wants to resolve all outstanding issues with India: Sartaj

Islamabad

Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said that Pakistan wants to hold dialogues with India and wants to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir dispute with India through dialogues so that the peace could be restored in the region. He said Pakistan will continue political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiris until and unless Kashmirs achieve freedom from India.

In an interview with official TV channel, Sartaj Aziz said that India could not suppress the vigor of Kashmiris for freedom. He said at last India would have to give freedom to Kashmiris, adding that during the last one after the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani the Indian atrocities on Kashmirs have reached at their peak and vigor of Kashmiris has also reached at the peak.

He said that if India is a democratic country then it should give chance to people of Kashmiris for deciding their future course. He said if referendum could be held in Italy and Britain then why not in Kashmir.

He said if plebiscite is held in Kashmir hardly any Muslim would decide to live with India. He said Indian propaganda is artificial that Kashmir is not a problem.

Sartaj Aziz said that voice has been raised in many parliaments of the world regarding Kashmir dispute. Sartaj Aziz said in next week the meeting of the foreign ministers in Ivory Coast is going to be held and he will attend the meeting and important message regarding Kashmir issue will be given in the meeting.

He said the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris will be highlighted in front of the world in upcoming weeks. He said that United Nations resolutions are still present regarding Kashmir dispute, adding that the Kashmir issue is still alive on the agenda of the UNO. He said India could not succeed in brining demographic changes. He said India is increasing tension on the line of control to divert attention from the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.—SABAH