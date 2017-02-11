Pak wants friendly ties with Trump admin

Karachi

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, has said that Pakistan desires good, friendly and lasting ties with the new American administration.

He was talking to media men at the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs here on Saturday.

Sartaj Aziz said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s first contact with US President Donald Trump was a very pleasant one. Pakistan and US have some common objectives mainly the situation in Afghanistan, eradication of terrorism and enhancement in trade.

He further pointed out that Pakistan would continue to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum and platform and ‘I have given a policy statement on the floor of the House as well’. The Adviser said that for the resolution of this outstanding issue, a number of letters had already been written to the United Nations Secretary General and the UN Security Council in this very regard.

Sartaj Aziz also spoke of the blatant violations of the Line of Control by India and pointed out that Pakistan gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked Indian firing along the cease fire line from time to time. He said that India has now realized that the Kashmir issue cannot be suppressed.

To a question regarding the detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the Adviser said that Hafiz Saeed had been detained under the National Action Plan and this matter pertains to the Ministry of Interior.

To another question, he said that there is no plan under consideration for placing travel restrictions on the Pakistanis by the US.—APP