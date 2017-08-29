Pak values British contribution to dev initiatives: Dar

Sophia Saddiqui

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Monday, said that Pakistan valued the support and contributions of the British government for various development initiatives in Pakistan.

In a meeting with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, here, Finance Minister said that Pakistan and the UK had a strong and historic partnership with mutual cooperation in various areas, and this partnership will further strengthen in the coming years. Both the dignitaries discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral economic cooperation, particularly in the field of trade and investment.

The British High Commissioner thanked the Finance Minister for his role and support in strengthening bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and the UK. The High Commissioner apprised the Finance Minister regarding the progress of the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

He said that bilateral trading arrangements between Pakistan and the UK will further flourish in the future. He also informed the Finance Minister that two high-level British delegations will visit Pakistan next month to hold discussions aimed at fostering trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Welcoming the planned visits of the British delegations, the Finance Minister said that the visits will provide both sides another opportunity to explore new avenues for enhancing cooperation.

Finance Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and British High Commission also participated in the meeting.