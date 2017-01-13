Pak-US ties

Hussain Nadim

Via Email

War between the US and Pakistan is imminent, if one goes by the talk in DC at every other forum on the subject. There is a strange tendency in think-tanks and policy circles to sensationalize Pak-US relations, at times giving bilateral relationship far more significance in US Foreign Policy than what it deserves. In the midst of frenzy in Pak-US relations, there is a serious need to ask what exactly has gone wrong beyond the over-discussed and obvious “trust deficit,” “Haqqani Network” and the “transactional” nature of relationship—all of which is product of underlying problem, not the root cause.

Pakistan-US relations are bound to remain turbulent and transactional in nature, not because both countries want it, but mostly because govt of Pakistan is unable to come up with a strategic plan to engage United States on the civilian front and change discourse from matters of security to economics and trade. Pakistan, as a smaller partner in this relationship, has to drive and push for its national interests vis-à-vis United States instead of United States having to educate the government of Pakistan on what Pakistan’s national security and economic challenges are.

The reversed role that the United States has been playing is well exemplified in the shape of the Kerry-Lugar-Berman Bill—an American attempt to help Pakistan develop a good five-year deal to develop itself. The lack of homework on Pakistan’s side regarding its policy on the United States, and the overwhelming expectations to deliver from the American side, set the two countries off-balance on an already delicate relationship that is tied to Afghanistan.