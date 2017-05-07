Pak-US relations

Asfand Bhutto

Islamabad

After achieving the freedom from the clutches of British colonization, Pakistan and India opted different leanings, the former decided to remain intact with western bloc and became the most allied ally of the United States {due to dearth of resources} whereas the latter chose to join non-aligned camp (only by name). Since decades, Pakistan and the United States have enjoyed amicable relationship marked by convergence and divergence of national interests.

For America, Pakistan is as essential and pivotal as the legs are to the lame and eyes are to the blind. During Cold War era, Pakistan was extensively provided with US economic and military assistance in order to contain the growing Soviet Communist expansion along the Soviet southern border. During the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistan remained an armoured buffer for America in which the US collaboratively, covertly and logistically assisted Pakistan to fight the Soviet forces in order to curtail their influence in the region.

In the Post 9/11 scenario, once again the United States drastically needed Pakistan’s intelligence cooperation to get access to Afghanistan in order to exterminate terrorism enrooted on Afghanistan soil. This time Pakistan overtly upheld and provided air bases and logistic support to the US to wage a global war on terror. There are also multiple occasions in which Pakistan was in hot waters and needed support from US.

When it comes to America’s turn, there are also many incidents which proved as serious breakdown in both the countries’ relationship. The incident of Raymond Davis, the clandestine attack in Abbottabad, the brutal Salala attack in 2011 almost resulted in the deterioration of friendly relations. These incidents also invited the serious backlash of Pakistani nation which ultimately resulted in the closure of Shamsi Air-base, the blockade of NATO supply routes and the cessation of military cooperation. These initiatives were to realize America to respect Pakistan’s sovereignty and behave like an ally that resultantly widened the trust gap. Despite frequent ups and downs in the relationship, the relationship has survived because both the states have felt a compelling need for each other and realized to behave friendly to move towards sustainable development, peace and stability in region.