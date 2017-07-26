Pak-US Business Council demands restoration of US withheld aid to Pakistan

Lahore

Pak-US Business Council Tuesday demanded immediate restoration of 300 million dollars withheld US military aid to Pakistan besides urging both Pakistan and America to enhance mutual engagement under the dynamic leadership of President Donald Trump and a few irritants should not be allowed to undermine 70 years long bilateral relations.

Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council and Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik while taking to media here on his return from Bhutan said Pakistan has paid a heavy price, both in human and economic terms, during the war on terror, with over sixty thousand precious lives lost and Trump administration’s proposed military300 million dollars in Coalition Support Fund (CSF) to Pakistan cut to Pakistan is not justifiable. He said Pakistan has done its best despite constraints and shall continue its efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Chairman Young Entrepreneurs SAARC Chamber Shaharyar Ali Malik and former Vice President FPCCI Hameed Akhter Chhada were also present on this occasion at Lahore Airport. He said that a day earlier, US Commander in Afghanistan Gen John Nicholson met with Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and highly appreciated the role of Pakistan towards fight against the menace of terror and admitted that US cannot win war in Afghanistan soil without the active support of Pakistan which speaks of our sincere hectic efforts . He said that the World has largely acknowledged the Pakistan colossal sacrifices.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan military against terrorism, Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan military has suffered more than 13,000 casualties in the U.S.-led fight against terrorism since 2001, including 3,000 dead while that extremist violence cost the country $118.3bn in direct and indirect losses from 2002 to 2016.

Shedding lights on enhancing mutual trade relations, he said the Trump administration should give Pakistan a direct access to American markets and bilateral trade relationship could restore prosperity and peace inside Pakistan. He said Pakistan is emerging as a fast developing and modern republic in South Asia. He urged Pakistani-American businessmen to avail immense business potential in Pakistan.

Commenting on Pak-US bilateral relations, Iftikhar Ali Malik underscored that Pakistan has enjoyed longstanding partnership with the US over last 70 years. No doubt, there were ups and downs in the relationship between the two countries but history bears testimony to the fact that both the countries benefitted whenever they cooperated with each other, he added.—INP