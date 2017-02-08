Pak urges world to probe India’s gross HR violations in Occupied Kashmir

Islamabad

Pakistan has urged the international community to take up with India its gross human rights violations perpetrated in Occupied Kashmir at all levels to ensure the misery and suffering of the innocent people is alleviated.

Additional Secretary for UN of Foreign Office while briefing Ambassadors of foreign missions in Islamabad on Wednesday, called upon the international community to play its role in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

She briefed them on the continuous aggravating human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Additional Secretary highlighted that Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year on 5 February to express Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

She stressed the Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir had increased significantly after the extra-judicial killing of Burhan Wani. She said gross violation of human rights of the people of IoK perpetrated by Indian occupation forces had resulted in 150 civilian deaths and injuries to more than 20,000.

She pointed out that the inhumane use of pellet guns has caused serious injuries to thousands of innocent people, including young girls and children, and blinded hundreds completely or partially. She said India deprived more than 1.5 billion people of this region of peace and prosperity by refusing to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and its own promises.—SABAH