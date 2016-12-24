Pak urges WB to fulfill responsibility about IWT

No provision of ‘pause’ in Indus Waters Treaty

Islamabad

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar has written a letter to President of World Bank Group Jim Yong Kim asking the institution to execute its obligation under Indus Waters Treaty under which no party can pause the performance of its role.

He wrote to President World Bank in response to the World Bank’s decision to “pause” the process of empanelment of the Court of Arbitration. The World Bank Group had announced a pause in the separate processes initiated by India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty to allow the two countries to consider alternative ways to resolve their disagreements.

The decision halted the appointment of a neutral expert, as requested by India, and the Chairman of the Court of Arbitration, as requested by Pakistan, to resolve issues regarding two hydroelectric power plants under construction by India along the Indus rivers system. In his letter dated December 23, written to respond WB head’s letter of December 12 to him, the finance minister emphasized that this decision of the World Bank would seriously prejudice Pakistan’s interests and rights under the IWT (1960).

The finance minister urged the WB to execute its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty as the “chosen appointing authority” and “appoint the Chairman of the Court of the Arbitration Indus Waters Treaty, expeditiously.

Ishaq Dar noted that the “pause” proposed by the President World Bank Group would merely prevent Pakistan from approaching a competent forum and having its grievances addressed.

Dar emphasized that as acknowledged by the WB, “the Bank has a well-defined role, which should remain consistent with the provisions of the Treaty”.—APP