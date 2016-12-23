Pak, Turkmen bowlers exchange programme to start soon

Islamabad

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) and its counterpart in Turkmenistan are working on a plan to initiate a tenpin bowlers exchange bowling.

“We are in talks with the tenpin federation of Turkmenistan for a bowlers’ exchange programme. Hopefully, the programme will start in a few months,” PTBF Secretary Ejaz-ur-Rehman told APP on Thursday.

He said under the programme 12 bowlers from Pakistan would attend a training session in Turkmenistan. Afterwards, the same number of Turkmenistan bowlers would visit Pakistan to attend training sessions here, he said.

“The programme will help enhance professional skills of bowlers from the country,” Ejaz added.

He said Pakistan’s tenpin team would also take part in the Asian Tenpin Bowling Test Games in Ashgabat, next year. “Tenpin is becoming popular in Pakistan and is played with great interest in various cities now.

“There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan and our tenpin players have proved their abilities and skills on frequent basis internationally, apart from holding contests on regular basis at home ground throughout the year,” he added.—APP