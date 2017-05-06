Pak, Turkey agree to enhance competitiveness in civil aviation

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan and Turkey, Friday, agreed on extending their mutual cooperation in different arenas particularly to enhance their competitiveness in civil aviation.

Both the countries also decided follow a fast pace sustainable development model and to embark on solid infrastructure of aviation sector, both counties should exchange the skills and technology to upgrade the competiveness and performance of aviation industry.

In this regard, Turkish Ambassador S. Babur Girjin held a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan here and discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interests to strengthen the ties between both countries particularly related to aviation industry were also discussed in a meeting.

Advisor to Prime Minister highlighted the various steps underway for ongoing advancement of National Airline specifically flights safety, punctuality, ground handling, maintenance and induction of latest technology as well for the promotion of Aviation.

Ambassador of Turkey highly appreciated all endeavors taken by the incumbent Government and Advisor to Prime Minister in this regard. Advisor to PM Sardar Mehtab Ahmad acknowledged the significant and protagonist contribution of Turkey in the region under the leadership of Tayyip Erdogan and expressed that being functioning democracies, Pakistan and Turkey are important icons of Muslim community and they owe important geographical positions in the region.

Advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Mehtab Ahmad further shared that Pakistan always wants to establish a close relations with Turkey by removing all gaps and barriers as per the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif which are poised to become stronger in coming years.